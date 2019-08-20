 

North West man found dead after killing sisters, 11 and 15, wounding their mom

2019-08-20 22:45

Correspondent

(Getty Images)

A man was found dead after shooting and wounding his girlfriend and killing her two daughters near Rustenburg, North West police said on Tuesday.

The man, 51, apparently got into a fight with the 45-year-old mother in a village near Mogwase on Monday, said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

"The boyfriend who used his vehicle, allegedly forced the girlfriend to accompany him to the bushes where a fight ensued between them. It is alleged that the suspect shot the girlfriend on her shoulder," she said.

The woman managed to escape and he allegedly then drove to her house where he found her daughters, 11 and 15, sleeping.

"He allegedly shot and killed the girls and fled the scene with a Nissan Hardbody bakkie," said Funani.

"Subsequently, his charred remains were found inside the burnt vehicle about 20 km from the initial murder scene. The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital where she is recovering."

The police were investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident.

"While the police are doing their best to deal effectively with violence against women and children, it is important that professional assistance is sought to ensure that disputes are resolved amicably," she said.

