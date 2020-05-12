 

North West man in dock for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl

2020-05-12 17:37

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

North West police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl at a supermarket in the city of Hebron.

The man was arrested on Saturday.

It is alleged the girl was sent by her mother to a local supermarket on 5 May and the incident happened upon her arrival.

READ | North West man arrested for allegedly raping 6-year-old

"After the ordeal, the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother. Further investigations led the police to identify and apprehend the suspect with assistance of members of the community," police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

On Monday, the suspect appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of rape. He will remain in custody until his next appearance on 21 May when he would be filing a formal bail application.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended the police for the swift arrest, saying crimes against women and children were a national priority, and they would leave no stone unturned until perpetrators were brought to book.

NOW READ | Two teens shot dead in Cape Town

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime  |  rape  |  court
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Happiness index drops as South Africans' spirits dampen under lockdown

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Gauteng transport MEC inspects safety measures at Soweto taxi rank, bus depot
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:10 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:51 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-11 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 