 

North West man shot dead with live ammo during protests - IPID

2018-05-11 13:28

Duncan Alfreds

A portrait of slain Bulelani Sizani is seen on a cellphone gallery during an interview with his family in Klerksdorp. (Wikus de Wet, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The man who died during protest action in the North West province was killed by live ammunition, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 on Friday that Bulelani Sizane had not been killed by a rubber bullet, but by live ammunition.

"Yes, we can confirm that. The person died from a 9mm projectile," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said that he could not provide further details, as the investigation was ongoing, and was expected to reach completion in about three to four weeks.

News24 previously reported that protests to remove North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo had resulted in deaths, including that of a teenage boy.

Business Day reported that Sizane was shot as residents, who had looted a nearby shopping mall in Jouberton, fled from police.

Following interventions from top ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, the situation in the province has returned to relative calm, although Mahumapelo has not resigned as expected.

Instead, he announced on Wednesday that he was taking a leave of absence, and that Wendy Nelson would act in his place. 

