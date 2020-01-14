 

North West mom and daughter found murdered in dining room and bath

2020-01-14 10:16

Sesona Ngqakamba

The bodies of a 68-year-old mother and her daughter, 34, were found lying in pools of blood in Lesetlheng Section, North West, on Saturday, police have said.

It is believed that the mother had earlier fetched house keys from another daughter, 29, who was at work. When the younger daughter arrived home at around 17:00, she realised that the kitchen's security gate and wooden door were broken. 

Upon inspection, the woman then found her mother's body lying in a pool of blood in the dining room, and her sister's body in the bath. 

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the daughter's body was found with her feet and hands tied. 

Mokgwabone said both women were certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics. 

Investigation of the crime scene in Hebron, near Ga-Rankuwa, revealed that a plasma television set, DVD player and cellphones worth R25 000 were stolen, Mokgwabone added.

No arrests have yet been made. 

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the murders. He urged the community to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those [who] committed this atrocious act are tracked down and arrested," Kwena said. 

He urged the community to work with the police in bringing the culprits to book.

Members of the public can contact the investigating officer on 083 361 5457 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be done through the MYSAPS app.       

