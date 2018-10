North West police foiled a suspected cash-in-transit heist in Mahikeng on Friday and arrested nine people, thanks to a tip-off, police said.

National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said members of the Tactical Response Team, popularly known as amaberethe, received the tip-off from Crime Intelligence.

He relayed the story. They raced to Riviera Park, where six people were arrested and six firearms, including an AK47 assault rifle, were recovered. Handguns an Uzi, ammunition and four luxury vehicles were also confiscated.

The vehicles were a Jeep, an Audi Q5, an ML class Mercedes Benz and a Ford Ranger.

While carrying out the arrests, four more men arrived, Naidoo said. But they fled when they saw the police. Police chased after them and managed to apprehend three of them. The fourth man escaped.

"This is yet another breakthrough, particularly from a proactive perspective in our efforts to combat cash-in-transit robberies in the county," Naidoo said.

He added that the arrests followed the arrest of 12 people in Midrand, Gauteng, last week – also in connection with an alleged cash-in-transit heist.

National commissioner General Kehla Sithole warned criminals that their days were numbered.

Over the past few months, the country has experienced a spate of cash-in-transit-heists in which large sums of money were stolen. Videos of some of the heists went viral.

The robberies forced Minister of Police Bheki Cele to instruct the police force to tighten their grip and end the scourge.

The nine people are expected to appear soon in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and the possession of suspected stolen vehicles.