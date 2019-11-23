 

North West police operation nets 263 wanted suspects

2019-11-23 21:04

Ntwaagae Seleka

SA Police Service. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A crime prevention operation in the North West has netted more than 250 wanted suspects for serious crimes, including crimes committed against women and children.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the 263 people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The suspects were arrested for offences such as murder, rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, sexual assault, assault common, rape, attempted rape and many other crimes. Out of 263 arrests, 46 were for crimes against women and children.

"The North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, welcomed the arrests and indicated that the police will continue to work hard to ensure that members of the community feel safe," said Myburgh.

Meanwhile, three people are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Monday for house robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Myburgh said the house robbery was allegedly committed in Mocoseng village, near Mmabatho, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Subsequent to information received from members of the community, the first two suspects, aged 22 and 30 were arrested for house robbery. The suspects allegedly robbed the victim of his cash after he permitted them to stay at his place for the night.

"Further investigation into the matter led the police to the third suspect, aged 29. During the arrest, the police recovered and seized a firearm which was allegedly used in the commission of the house robbery. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests," Myburgh said.

