North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo suspends health dept HOD over Mediosa contract

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has suspended the health department's HOD, Dr Andrew Thabo Lekalakala, over a contract given to Gupta-linked healthcare company Mediosa.

Mediosa, which also paid for Lekalakala's junket to India in 2017, was allegedly awarded a R30m, three-year contract by the health department, in advance, and without it going out to tender.

The decision was taken on Thursday morning, Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung confirmed to News24.

According to Setswambung, Mahumapelo had instituted forensic investigations in the Department of Health following allegations that were made against Dr Lekalakala regarding the Mediosa contract.

"The forensic investigators have given the MEC for Finance and Economic Development a preliminary report, and based on this report Mahumapelo has suspended Dr Lekalakala whilst the disciplinary proceedings against Lekalakala commence," Setswambung said.

The Department of Health's spokesperson, Tebogo Lekgethwane, said he was not aware of the suspension.

"As far as I know, at this stage [the HOD] is on precautionary leave. If it is a suspension, we don't know about it. We have not been made aware."



