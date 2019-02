North West police are investigating a case of murder after a 13-year-old pupil allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab his 14-year-old classmate to death.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane, the incident took place at Mateane Primary School in Diretsane at around 10:30 on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the teen stabbed his classmate in the chest.

"It is alleged that around 10:30 two Grade 5 learners were fighting and one of them was the suspect's friend. The suspect allegedly tried to separate the two and as he was trying to separate them, the deceased attacked him," Tselanyane said.

The 13-year-old retaliated and stabbed the deceased.

Tselenyane said the deceased was taken to Atamelang Clinic where he was certified dead on arrival.

The 13-year-old has been arrested.

"He will be detained at Bosasa Child and Youth Care Centre pending the assessment of social workers, in accordance with the Child Justice Act," Tselanyane said.

The North West education department described the incident as unfortunate.

Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng said the matter was in law enforcement agencies' hands.

He added that Education MEC Sello Lehari would visit the school on Wednesday for further consultations.