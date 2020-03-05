North West pupils rescued after deputy principal 'locks them in safe' and leaves - report

Four teenage boys were rescued from a narrow and airless safe at a North West high school on Tuesday night, after a deputy principal allegedly locked them in safe and left for the day, SowetanLIVE reported.

The safe and a wall, located in the deputy principal's office at Kwena-ya Madiba High School in Jericho, were reportedly sawed off by members of the community and the police to let the children out, after the educator had left with the keys to the safe and was not answering calls.

According to SowetanLIVE, parents started to worry when the children had not arrived home when they normally would have, and went looking for them.

A parent reportedly went to thew Jericho police station to report her child missing when other parents arrived. Another pupil had informed them of the "punishment" and they went to the school with the police.

Following an elaborate rescue operation, the children were reportedly freed around midnight.

North West MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela told SowetanLIVE she viewed the incident in a very serious light, and the deputy principal would be suspended immediately.

Last year, Sunday Times reported that punishing unruly children by locking them in the school strongroom at the Blackhill Primary School in Witbank was not an uncommon practice. A Grade 1 pupil was reportedly "forgotten" overnight in the room in February last year. A teacher was reportedly suspended and arrested following the incident.

In a separate incident in February last year, a teacher allegedly penalised several Grade 1 pupils by confining them to a classroom for not having R2 on casual day, TimesLIVE reported.

The incident reportedly happened at Abedare Primary in Delft where some learners were locked up as a form of punishment for not having money, while others were released to attend an activity in the school's hall.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler