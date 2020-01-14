 

Reverend, 83, found bound, murdered on church premises

2020-01-14 22:43
An 83-year-old reverend was found bound and dead in his house on church premises in the North West, provincial police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Itsoseng police were investigating the murder of Reverend Joseph Hollanders after his body was discovered at about 13:45 on Monday in Bodibe Village.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim’s body - with [his] hands and feet tied-up - was found by a community member who alerted the police. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the killing, calling it "horrendous".

"Moreover, he urged members of the community to team up with the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book," Myburgh said.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Robert Moshwang on 082 416 0763 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

