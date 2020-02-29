 

North West serial rapist gets eight life sentences, plus 25 years in jail

2020-02-29 19:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

Jail. (Gallo Images)

A North West man who lured victims by pretending to keep them safe at night while they were on their way home, has received eight life sentences and 25 years in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, Rustenburg.

Matsile Tidimalo Pasca, 35, committed multiple crimes in 2014. He was found guilty on 10 counts of rape and two counts of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

His sentences will run concurrently.

During his trial, the court heard that he tricked his victims to believe he would protect them after a night out. His victims were hitchhikers on the R104 between Rustenburg and Tlhabane.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau, the first case happened on March, 21, 2014 at about 01:30 when two teenagers hitchhiked to Phokeng.

Pasca convinced the two, aged 18 and 19, to walk with him because he was going in the same direction.

He further assured them they were safe and that he was in possession of a firearm.

While on their way, he threatened them with the gun, took them to a nearby park in Bester, Tlhabane, where he raped both of them numerous times at gunpoint.

The following day, he did the same to two other women, aged 18 and 22.

He also robbed the victims of their personal belongings and money.

He was arrested in September 2014 and was in custody while his trial was under way.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has commended the investigating officer for a job well done.

Kwena said Pasca's sentence would send a strong message that police will continue to work hard to bring perpetrators to book.

