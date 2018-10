As sporadic fires continue to erupt in parts of the Northern Cape, the provincial Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has appealed to the farming community to be cautious.

The fires, caused by the aridness of grass and shrubs, have continued to erupt in open velds in the province.

"About 33 000 hectares of grazing land in John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality on the Wonderwerk farm, 40 km outside Kuruman towards Danielskuil, were destroyed by veld fires. The fires spread to the neighbouring farms in the ZF Mgcawu District," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, the dryness of the vegetation, coupled with the effect of winds, created conditions for runaway veld fires.

"The priority must be to reduce the risk of veld fires as well as preparedness to combat fires that might occur during this dry season," it said.

The farming community was asked to take precaution when dealing with veld fires.

Annually, veld fires result in disastrous damage to natural grazing land, animals and properties and in some instances, they led to the loss of human life.

Earlier this year, about 60 000 hectares of grazing land were ravished by veld fires in the Boshoff District farms bordering the Northern Cape and the Free State.

