 

Northern Cape man who allegedly raped woman 7 times arrested

2019-12-20 14:34

Sheldon Morais

(iStock)

A 38-year-old man was expected to appear in a Northern Cape court on Friday for allegedly raping a woman seven times.

It's alleged the man raped the 25-year-old woman after offering her a lift on December 16, when she was with six friends.

Police said the man dropped off the friends before driving the victim to Promiseland Village, near Kuruman, where he allegedly raped her in his car.

"The suspect reportedly also further raped her in the bushes and at his home," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said.

Ramatseba added that the woman escaped the following morning while the man was asleep and reported the matter to the police.

The man fled but was arrested a day later.

