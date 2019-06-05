Northern Cape Premier Saul keeps his promise, buys ambulances instead of cars for MECs

New Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has made good on his promise to cut spending on cars for his provincial executive, instead choosing to direct that money towards buying new ambulances for the province.

The premier took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that "2day 27 new ambulances released (sic). This is a first batch of the 63 ambulances. We r still resolute no new cars 4 Premier and MECs, let’s buy more ambulances (sic)…"

Saul has been lauded by a cross-section of South Africans for his pledge to ensure that his administration is characterised by servant leadership that places the welfare of ordinary citizens above that of elected leaders.

'Not here for blue lights'

ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni went so far as to call Saul the "no blue lights premier".

In his inaugural address last week, Saul stated that "cars for MECs will be purchased on basis of absolute necessity and by the approval of the Premier. All unused monies budgeted for new cars for MECs must be directed to the Department of Health to augment the budget to purchase ambulances".

The self-described servant leader, continued that, "we can't, as elected leaders continue to indulge in luxury sedans and SUVs whilst our sickly people are struggling to access ambulances".

"We are not here for blue lights and self-indulgence. All MECs to be appointed to this 6th Administration must understand that the opportunity to serve our people is an absolute honour, and not a stepladder to riches and fame.

"We are not royalty here, but ordinary and simple social and political activists."