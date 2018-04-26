 

Not removing Supra shows Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' is a PR gimmick - DA

2018-04-26 20:47

Jan Gerber

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

The DA "cautiously" welcomed Cabinet's decision to place the North West Department of Health under national administration, but is still baying for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's blood.

"While this is a small step towards rebuilding what has been broken by years of corruption, maladministration and neglect under the ANC and Premier Supra Mahumapelo, it is not enough," DA North West leader Joe McGluwa said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced that Cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, decided to invoke Section 100(1)(b) of the Constitution.

"Cabinet deliberated on the unstable situation that has unfolded in North West, which has affected a number of services, particularly health services. As a caring government, Cabinet has approved two immediate interventions to restore order and stability in the area," Mokonyane said.

National Treasury and the national Department of Health will intervene in the provincial Department of Health.

McGluwa recalled how the provincial department was previously placed under administration of the provincial treasury.

"The surest way to get the North West working in the short term, is for Mahumapelo to be removed from office, either through his resignation or ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa recalling the man who destroyed the North West and [who had] has lost the confidence of the people," McGluwa said.

READ: North West protests: Some ANC members feel left in the cold in talks to end unrest

He said Ramaphosa and the ANC had been fiddling while protests flared up across the province.

"By not recalling Mahumapelo, Ramaphosa has shown that his new dawn is nothing more than a PR gimmick and that he will place the ANC before the people who have emphatically stated that Mahumapelo is the problem and must, therefore, be removed."

He said the province could no longer sustain the "chaos and disorder, devastation and collapse of services" due to anti-Mahumapelo protests. 

"Ramaphosa and the ANC are not interested in building the North West and restoring order, they are only interested in sustaining their political careers; all at the expense of the people who are calling for change."

The violent protests gripping the province, as residents call for the embattled Mahumapelo to go, exacerbated a strike led by the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which led to the closure of hospitals and clinics in the province, after staff members downed tools.

There were also reports that some staff had intimidated their colleagues and forced them to abandon patients.

supra mahumapelo  |  cyrial ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
