'Not true that I've chickened out' of sexual harassment hearing - Pule Mabe's former PA

The woman who has accused ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe of
sexual harassment has denied that being unable to attend his hearing this
week is proof that she has cold feet over her claims.
News24 understands she told the ANC this week that she was
not available to appear at the second sitting of a commission into the sexual
harassment claims she levelled against Mabe in December 2018.
"I am shocked that Pule went against the wishes of the
ANC and revealed that the hearing was meant to sit today," said his former
personal assistant, when contacted for comment by News24.
Mabe, who had been meeting with community members and
campaigning in Ntazuma, KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of the ANC's election manifesto
launch on Saturday, confirmed to journalists that the second sitting of his
hearing had been postponed.
"As I said to some journalists who asked over the
weekend, we were supposed to sit today [Wednesday], but there was a
postponement at the eleventh hour at the request of the complainant," Mabe
said.
He reiterated his commitment towards a speedy resolution,
insisting he was ready to plead his case to the committee, which is made up of
senior party leaders, including Thoko Didiza and Sdumo Dlamini.
However, the woman explained to News24 that she could not
agree to the second sitting knowing full well that she would not be able to
make it to the meeting.
"It was communicated to me late and I already had
family commitments, I am only in Durban for ANC celebrations from Thursday, so
it would not have made sense to agree to a date where I knew I wouldn't be
available," she explained.
"It's not true that I've chickened out, because had I
chickened out I would not have reported the matter to the police," added
Mabe's former PA.
Both Mabe and his former assistant refused to discuss the
actual case, with Mabe saying he had no right to discuss the merits of the case,
and the 26-year-old woman saying she would respect the ANC's request not to
speak about the matter.
"I will still subject myself to how the ANC has
advised, not to speak to the media. I am shocked that Pule went against the
wishes of the ANC and revealed that the hearing was meant to sit today," she
said.
The 26-year-old, who described working in Mabe's office as
the "most horrible four months" of her life, submitted a 14-page
letter detailing the alleged sexual harassment, which started from the very
first assignment she worked on with Mabe. She claimed the ANC spokesperson
forced himself into her bed on two occasions last year.
She also claimed her rejection of his advances resulted in
her being ill-treated by Mabe, having her salary cut and eventually being moved
from the role.
It's understood Mabe has argued that his former assistant
lied about her qualifications before she was appointed for the job.
When asked if he believed those who said this matter was
political, Mabe said he was not "interested in that", but if there
was a political hand, they were going to be "shocked and embarrassed."
"It's very important in matters like this that we allow
truths and facts to prevail. I want to tell the people of South Africa the
truth, and facts will prevail in this matter," said Mabe.
The ANC spokesperson, who is
currently on leave from that
role pending the outcome of the inquiry, also strongly denied claims that he
and his former assistant had an intimate relationship of sorts in the past.
"That's hogwash," exclaimed Mabe.
He insisted that he and the complainant related to each
other as comrades, who had a respectful and decent relationship with one
another.
"Something like that doesn't exist, will never exist,
can't exist. We relate as comrades," said Mabe.
He acknowledged seeing a number of messages circulating on
social media, including texts which some claim to have been sent by Mabe to his
former PA, but he said these were all lies.
"The mistake they made is they use an 083 number I've
never had. It doesn't matter how many times you speak about that, it's a lie,"
said Mabe.
The woman told News24 a new date for the hearing has been
set and she would avail herself for it.
