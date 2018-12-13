 

'Now that it is a white person I am arrested' - Mabulu on latest controversial painting

2018-12-13 18:42

Canny Maphanga

A recent painting by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu.

A recent painting by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu says if it had been former president Jacob Zuma depicted in his "the boers are to blame" painting, instead of businessman Markus Jooste, he would not have been arrested. He displayed the painting outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday.

"I took my painting of Jacob Zuma raping Madiba and displayed it at Nelson Mandela Square under the Mandela statue in Sandton and I wasn't arrested, but now that it is a white person I am arrested," Mabulu told News24 at a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

"Everyone who has raped the country since 1994, whether it be Jacob Zuma or Markus Jooste, is depicted in my artwork in a different way, looting is looting, that's why I depict it as raw as it is," he explained.

On Wednesday evening, Gauteng police said Mabulu was not arrested, but was merely removed from outside the JSE after he displayed his painting on Wednesday.

"He was not arrested. He was removed from where he was exhibiting his work. The reason for the removal was because he was not permitted to display his artwork there. He was warned not to return there, it was not an arrest it was a removal," spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

No charges were filed.

'Not a marketing strategy'

The painting that Mabulu exhibited depicts former Steinhoff CEO Jooste receiving fellatio from a black woman and Eugene Terreblanche sitting on a toilet while a black boy hangs upside down next to him. Pigs' heads with money stuffed in their mouths were placed next to the canvas.

"What is depicted is how I feel about the boers, they come from a legacy of inflicting violence to people that can be easily victimised, which is black people – we are being sacrificed here," he further explained.

"This is not a marketing strategy, this painting is not even for sale – it is depicting reality," he added.

He claimed that the police's actions on Wednesday were a performance and for the benefit of the white man.

"These policemen are so programmed to inflict violence on people, they had no reason to arrest me and they didn't even read my rights, they just took me to the police station," he said.

READ: UPDATE: Ayanda Mabulu warned not to return to scene exhibiting ‘blame it on the boers’ artwork

The controversial artist chose the JSE as the "perfect home" for the exhibition of his artwork after it was allegedly rejected by the Constitutional Hill precinct due to its "controversial nature".

"I wouldn't paint this image if there was nothing tangible to talk about, I took this painting to the streets because it's addressing a subject (the Steinhoff saga) that is hidden in the boardrooms, it is not going to the eyes and ears of poor black people in the streets of this country," he said.

Mabulu alleges that the artwork is still in the possession of the Morningside police. The police, however, have not confirmed this.

The artist says he has laid a complaint with the Public Protector's office following Wednesday's incident.

"As long as you speak truth to power as a black man, you will always be a subject of violence.

"I filed a complaint through a letter to the Public Protector on Thursday because my rights were violated, and my paintings are still in the possession [of] the police," he said. 

Read more on:    ayanda mabulu  |  johannesburg  |  protest action  |  politics  |  protest
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Concerns raised over 3 cases of child kidnappings in Gauteng

2018-12-13 18:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Langa residents scramble to loot hijacked, abandoned truck
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 