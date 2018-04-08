 

NPA after Nxasana for R158

2018-04-08 05:55

Abram Mashego

Mxolsi Nxasana

Mxolsi Nxasana

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants its former head, Mxolisi Nxasana, to pay back the money. Not the R17m golden handshake he received when he left in 2015, but R158.

In a letter of demand, the NPA said if he did not pay back the amount, he would face legal action.

This amount, the NPA claims, was given to him as a travel allowance advance before he travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, in November 2014. Nxasana is said to have failed to provide slips for the trip which he says may have been the fault of his then secretary.

In the letter of demand sent last month, NPA deputy director of management accounting Livhuwani Ramabulana writes: “Our records indicate that we have not received any response from you regarding the settlement of the debt owed. This office sent a letter dated August 24 2015 to notify you of outstanding debt and to request payment.”

In the letter, Ramabulana states that Nxasana needed to make payment arrangements if he wanted to avoid legal action.

The NPA states that the amount owed has accrued interest and now sits at R198.30, which the authority demanded be settled within 14 days.

“If we do not receive any response within this period, this office may be required to refer the matter for further legal action,” the letter reads.

Nxasana said this week that when he received a call from the NPA about the debt, he was shocked.

“They still owe me a lot of money but I decided not to make a fuss about that,” he said.

Nxasana is currently appealing before the Constitutional Court to be reinstated to his former post as head of NPA. The High Court in Pretoria had found that his removal was invalid, but did not order for him to be reinstated. The court, however, said he must pay back the R17m. He is currently challenging that ruling. NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku declined to comment on the letter.

