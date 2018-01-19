NPA approaches ConCourt to challenge ruling that Shaun Abrahams's appointment was invalid

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has
filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court against a North Gauteng High
Court ruling that the appointment of its head Shaun Abrahams was invalid.
"It is respectfully submitted that the court a quo
erred in reviewing, declaring invalid and setting aside the appointment of
Advocate Shaun Abrahams... as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP)
on the grounds that there was no vacancy in that office into which Abrahams
could be appointed," the application argues.
The NPA however still wanted the settlement agreement
between President Jacob Zuma and former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana set
aside, and the R17.3m he received paid back.
This application follows President Jacob Zuma also filing a
notice of appeal to the Constitutional Court with regards to the case,
specifically around the ruling that that the deputy president should appoint a
new NDPP.
Zuma's papers state that the grounds for the appeal include
that the court erred in holding that Zuma, who was found to be
"conflicted", was unable to perform his powers as president in terms
of appointing an NDPP, but that he was able to perform his other functions as
president. This was a position not authorised by the Constitution.
"The court a quo erred in law in holding to be
Constitutionally permissible to have two presidents in the country at the same
time and both exercising presidential powers," the papers, which were
filed on Thursday, read further.
'Conflicted'
In December, the High Court ruled that Abrahams must vacate
his seat.
Zuma’s pending corruption case resulted in him being
"conflicted" in appointing an NDPP, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan
Mlambo ruled.
The ruling stated that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must
appoint a new NDPP within next 60 days.
The court at the time further ruled that it would not be
just for Nxasana to be reinstated.
Freedom Under Law, Corruption Watch and the Council for the
Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) had gone to court seeking
an order declaring Nxasana’s removal invalid.
Nxasana accepted a golden handshake from Zuma worth R17.3m
and left the NPA in 2015.