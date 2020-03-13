 

NPA awaiting Enock Mpianzi forensic report before announcing prosecution decision

2020-03-13 12:02

Azarrah Karrim

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still waiting for the forensic report into the death of Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi, according to Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Acting director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng, advocate George Baloyi, has also appointed a team of prosecutors to work on the docket, which was handed over to the NPA earlier this week.

READ | Enock Mpianzi case: Senior prosecutor receives inquest docket, will refer for decision

"Once all outstanding issues have been finalised, the NPA will make its decision and will be in a position to announce such a decision in due course.

"Among outstanding issues is the fact that the NPA is awaiting a copy of the forensic report that was commissioned by the Department of Education," Mjonondwane said.

READ | Enock Mpianzi death: Report reveals shocking details on roll call list, water level at the camp

Mpianzi was swept away in the Crocodile River at a Grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, near Brits in the North West on 15 January.

The forensic report found, among other things, that the school and the lodge were negligent in the way they handled pupils' safety.


