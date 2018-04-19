 

NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide

2018-04-19 16:02

Jenna Etheridge

Duduzane Zuma. (File, Gallo Images)

Duduzane Zuma. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide, it confirmed on Thursday.

Zuma had been given until the end of March to say why he should not be prosecuted, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

No representations were received by the deadline.

"The NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions) received the decision of the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) of South Gauteng and directed that prosecution be instituted."

ALSO READ: Duduzane Zuma to be charged by NPA

The matter has now been referred to the DPP to ensure that the matter is enrolled in court.

Phumzile Dube was killed in February 2014 after Duduzane's Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling.

In August 2015, the NPA decided not to prosecute the former president's son after Magistrate Lalitha Chetty found, during a formal judicial inquest into the death, that there was prima facie evidence that Dube's death had been caused by the younger Zuma's negligent actions.

In her judgment at the time, Chetty disclosed that she did not use the standard burden of proof – beyond reasonable doubt - but that she had applied a less stringent standard.

Lobby group AfriForum gave the NPA an ultimatum at the end of last year to either prosecute Duduzane or release a nolle prosequi certificate (required for a private prosecution), which would allow former NPA  prosecutor, known as the "Pit Bull", Gerrie Nel to prosecute him.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fraser mum on new post during budget meeting in Parliament

2018-04-19 15:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Men steal ceremonial mace from Nigeria's National Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 