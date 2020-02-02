NPA declines to prosecute deputy finance minister and his former lover

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided there are no cases for either Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo or his ex-lover to answer to.

The two had laid several charges and counter-charges against one another, allegedly after their relationship turned sour.

Both parties were informed through their lawyers this week that the NPA, who committed to investigate the matters in September, would not be pursuing the matters.

"Please note that the NPA declined to prosecute in all three matters as there were no prospects of successful prosecution in [all] matters," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24.

News24 initially reported in August that the Hawks had apprehended and detained the woman for a week on claims by the politician that she was attempting to extort money from him. She is a columnist for a publication under the Arena Holdings media group.

She had been accused of attempting to solicit R300 000 from the deputy minister and threatening and intimidating his family.

It later emerged that the two had a love affair which went sour, with her not only accusing Masondo of abusing state resources to have her detained, but also bullying her into having an abortion.

amaBhungane, in its report on the matter, which contained WhatsApp conversations between the two, revealed that it seemed the woman had actually rejected offers for money, which were being made by the deputy minister, instead wanting to have his and her family discuss damages over the terminated pregnancy.

The woman laid charges against the gynaecologist who the deputy minister allegedly took her to. She also lodged a complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

She said the doctor had not informed her of the implications of the procedure to terminate, which she said left her traumatised.

Masondo, following the publication of the allegations against him, labelled his accuser as "cunning, spiteful and bogus".

The NPA said three dockets, including charges the writer laid against the deputy minister and the doctor, along with those she faced, were closed.

And while the prosecuting authority communicated its decision to the pair, it seemed the state had not said why and how it reached these decisions.

Communications specialist JP Louw, who speaks on behalf of the deputy minister, confirmed Masondo had been given the news.

"We've always maintained that the authorities should be afforded an opportunity to conduct their work without hindrance or interference. This includes respecting whatever decision they make," said Louw.

"As a complainant, Dr Masondo will decide on a course of action after getting official feedback from the authorities on their decision and the reasons behind such," continued Louw.

The woman's lawyer Rudi Krause said his client would not comment on the developments.

"My client is not going to deal with this in the media. We will deal with this matter in the proper forums," he said before hanging up.