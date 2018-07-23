 

NPA declines to prosecute Mduduzi Manana

2018-07-23 09:55

Paul Herman

Mduduzi Manana. (Alon Skuy, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Mduduzi Manana. (Alon Skuy, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Prosecuting Authority has declined to prosecute ANC MP Mduduzi Manana for allegedly abusing his domestic worker.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 on Monday that Manana's case will not go ahead.

"We declined to prosecute because there was no reasonable prospects for successful prosecution," Mjonondwane said.

Manana allegedly tried to push his domestic worker Christine Wiro down a flight of stairs in May. The charges were later withdrawn.

An audio clip emerged soon after of Manana allegedly trying to bribe Wiro with R100 000 to drop the charges.

Manana would later say he intended laying a complaint against the domestic worker for allegedly trying to "extort" him.

READ: Manana intends laying an extortion complaint against his domestic worker

The embattled MP will face a joint ethics sub-committee inquiry into his conduct this week following numerous calls for him to be fired from the national legislature.

Those charges include a separate 2017 incident, where Manana was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a Cubana nightclub in Cape Town.

READ: Manana to pay R100 000 or face 12 months in jail for assault

Manana lost his position as deputy minister for higher education following the 2017 incident. He remains an MP.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  mduduzi manana

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

16 people to appear in Hermanus court after Zwelihle crackdown

2018-07-23 09:42

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches

We’ve listed our favourite dog Snaps that are bound to have you laughing out loud or, in the very least, brighten up your day.

 

Paws

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 