NPA declines to prosecute Mduduzi Manana

The National Prosecuting Authority has declined to prosecute ANC MP Mduduzi Manana for allegedly abusing his domestic worker.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 on Monday that Manana's case will not go ahead.

"We declined to prosecute because there was no reasonable prospects for successful prosecution," Mjonondwane said.

Manana allegedly tried to push his domestic worker Christine Wiro down a flight of stairs in May. The charges were later withdrawn.

An audio clip emerged soon after of Manana allegedly trying to bribe Wiro with R100 000 to drop the charges.

Manana would later say he intended laying a complaint against the domestic worker for allegedly trying to "extort" him.

The embattled MP will face a joint ethics sub-committee inquiry into his conduct this week following numerous calls for him to be fired from the national legislature.

Those charges include a separate 2017 incident, where Manana was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a Cubana nightclub in Cape Town.

Manana lost his position as deputy minister for higher education following the 2017 incident. He remains an MP.

