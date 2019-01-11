 

NPA denies payments were made to Zuma's rape accuser - report

2019-01-11 12:51

Sesona Ngqakamba

NPA logo

NPA logo

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has denied making any payments to the late Fezekile "Khwezi" Kuzwayo, who accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape.

This was according to a BusinessDay report on Friday which stated that the NPA said Kuzwayo had been "protected and housed" by the police in a safe house after she accused the former president in 2005.

Zuma was acquitted of the rape in May 2006. Kuzwayo died on October 7, 2016.

In October last year, Zuma's legal team requested information on whether the NPA paid Kuzwayo.

The request was in support of his legal team's application for a permanent stay of his prosecution for corruption, News24 reported.

Zuma faces charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption, money laundering and tax evasion, dating back to the infamous arms deal in the late 1990s.

ALSO READ: NPA mum on Zuma lawyers' reported request for info on payments to Khwezi

Zuma stated in court papers that he believed the trial was an attempt to tarnish his name, and claimed the prosecution was biased, News24 reported.

According to the BusinessDay report, a letter dated January 7 which was sent to Zuma's lawyers, stated that the NPA had been unable to obtain any form of payments from November 2005 to August 2008 to Khwezi.

The publication further reported that in its response, the NPA further handed over the "materials relating to the income tax offences" Zuma had been charged with.

The tax charges relate to his alleged failure to submit tax returns from 1995 to 2003 and declare income of R2.7m, as well as the alleged evasion of R1.6m in taxes.

Zuma's corruption trial will resume again on May 20 in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In November last year, Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo ordered that the permanent stay of prosecution arguments and the criminal proceedings be heard on that day.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zuma  |  jacob  |  fezekile ‘khwezi’ kuzwayo  |  durban  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Overstrand warns of 'higher and stronger fines' for illegal fires after devastating blaze

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Political parties say they are ready for the upcoming elections
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 13:03 PM
Road name: M3

Plumstead 13:02 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 9 January Lottery draw 2019-01-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 