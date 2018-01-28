NPA denies Zwane and Gupta indictment

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority on Sunday denied a newspaper report that there is a finalised indictment of charges of money laundering against Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and members of the Gupta family.

"There is no finalised indictment… the investigation is not fully completed," NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.

He said evidence was still being collected – and therefore, the completion of charges could not be possible at this stage.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 that it does not discuss on-going investigations.

The Sunday Times reported that Zwane, along with Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta were due to be charged with money laundering in a matter of weeks.

The Hawks are currently investigating allegations of R220 million in fraud in connection with a dairy project in Vrede in the Free State which was meant to empower small black farmers.

Last week, News24 revealed that the Krynaauws Lust farm, near Vrede, was placed under the curatorship of NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The Free State agricultural department – under then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane – allegedly paid R220m to the Guptas in what the AFU calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".

One hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of the empowerment scheme, but they never received them.





On Friday, the office of Free State Premier Ace Magashule and the provincial office of the Department of Agriculture were raided by the Hawks.