 

NPA expected to deliver review decision on ex-Bryanston High sports coach accused of sex crime

2019-11-12 06:32
Magistrates Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual harassment will today find out whether the Director of Public Prosecutions will review the decision to prosecute him.

The former coach - who may not be named as he is yet to plead – was arrested in January after a 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him, News24 previously reported.

It is unclear on what basis the former coach wants the decision to be reviewed.

The hearing will take place at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, where he has been appearing on previous occasions. 

In March, he was dismissed by the school following a disciplinary hearing which found that he was indeed guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement. 

At least three other female pupils from the school also came forward with allegations, News24 reported.

The alleged incidents of sexual assault were said to have taken place during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

