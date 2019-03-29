 

NPA happy court ruled Duduzane 'Zuma has a case to answer'

2019-03-29 12:52

Pelane Phakgadi

The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday dismissed Duduzane Zuma's application to have a culpable homicide charge against him discharged.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State was happy with the judgment. 

"We are happy that the court ruled that the evidence of the [six] State witnesses cannot be ignored, and also glad that it has been ruled that Mr Zuma has a case to answer," said Mjonondwane. 

The trial is set down for three days, starting on May 15, and Zuma may take the witness stand to share his account of events.

Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma's son, made his application on Wednesday, arguing that there wasn't sufficient evidence against him.

Zuma is on trial for reckless driving, which allegedly led to the death of Phumzile Dube in February 2014, after his car crashed into a taxi in which she was travelling. 

He claims that his Porsche 911 Turbo hit a puddle of water, lost control and crashed into the taxi.

READ: Duduzane Zuma's lawyers tell court why culpable homicide case should be discharged

In handing down his judgment, Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said there was sufficient evidence which may lead to a successful prosecution, and Zuma's claim that there was no evidence against him was not true.

Outside court, Black First Land First (BLF) deputy president Zanele Lwana said the court order was a continuation of a plot against the former president, Jacob Zuma, through his son. 

"The fact that a life was lost should not mean that people should mobilise against the former president through dubious ways." 

She has, however, said that her party supports Zuma to stand trial and defend himself, saying he should go tell his side of the story so as to put an end to the allegations.

"Duduzane should not be shaken, he must go to court and answer what will be asked of him. He should not lose hope, it was an accident and he did not wake up [that day intending] to kill anyone," said Lwana. 

READ: Zuma questions prosecution of son Duduzane

As friendly as ever, Zuma walked out of court greeting journalists and security officials, before climbing into a presidential, protected BMW X5, which his father was in. 


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    duduzane ­zuma  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANALYSIS: Devil's in the detail: Agrizzi's little black book of bribes decoded, and what it means for the ANC

2019-03-29 12:11

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Angelo Agrizzi still in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Daily jackpots on Daily Lotto - players keep coining it! 2019-03-28 22:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 