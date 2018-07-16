NPA insists PowerFM boss Mkhari and wife will appear in court on charges of assault

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has insisted that radio mogul Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng, would appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of assault.

Mkhari and Ipeleng, who were both arrested after they laid charges against each other – had earlier said they had subsequently withdrawn the charges.

However, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana later told News24 via WhatsApp that the charges have not been withdrawn.

"They are each charged with assault GBH [grievous bodily harm]," she said, adding that they should appear in court anytime from now.

Mjonondwana also tweeted, using her handle @h_louw that the assault charges are not withdrawn.

Mkhari, who is the chairperson of MSG Afrika, and his wife, who is the CEO and founder of Motseng Investment Holdings and the president-elect of the SA Properties Association, allegedly had a fight in their home on Saturday night.

"He and his wife have withdrawn assault charges against each other. Mkhari said he had gone to press charges at the Randburg Police Station, followed by his spouse. The family have since taken the decision to resolve the matter at home," said a statement on PowerFM's Twitter handle.

The two also shared a joint statement on their respective Twitter accounts.

"We confirm that an unfortunate incident happened between us in our home on Saturday, 14 July 2018. We both individually reported the matter to the police. We are now withdrawing each case to resolve the matter in the privacy of our home," it read.

Earlier police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 that after the fight the husband opened a case of assault against his wife, who also opened a case of assault against him.

They were both arrested at the time.

