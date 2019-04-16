 

NPA mum on Afriforum claim of Grace Mugabe extradition

2019-04-16 21:41

Jenni Evans

Gabriella Engels is photographed after the alleged attack by former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport, file)

Gabriella Engels is photographed after the alleged attack by former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday kept mum about Afriforum's claims that the NPA has applied for the extradition of Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe.

The purported extradition is in connection with the alleged assault of model Gabriella Engels in Johannesburg in 2017.

The NPA's spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku responded, "No comment" when asked if this was true.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said he did not know anything about it, and recommended a call-back on Wednesday when he may have some information. 

Said Afriforum: "AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit was, on inquiry, informed that the [NPA] has applied to have Grace Mugabe extradited to South Africa. Grace Mugabe [allegedly] assaulted and seriously injured Gabriella Engels, a Johannesburg model, with an extension cord in 2017."

The case relates to the alleged assault of Engels while in the company of one of Mugabe's sons Bellarmine Chatunga at a hotel. Engels alleged that Mugabe hit her with an extension cord. Mugabe said it was the other way around, that Engels came at her with a knife. However, Mugabe never answered to the case due to her being granted diplomatic immunity which enabled her to leave South Africa.

READ: Grace Mugabe says 'drunk, unhinged' Gabriella Engels attacked her with a knife

Afriforum said the NPA’s decision follows the Gauteng High Court's ruling last year that the decision by Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, former Dirco minister, to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity, should be set aside.

"Afriforum said that Engels and various other parties brought the rescission application in this regard." 

Advocate Gerrie Nel, formerly a prosecutor with the NPA and now head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, would apply for a nolle prosequi certificate should the NPA fail to prosecute. The certificate means that a private prosecution could be possible. 

The group said the Foreign States Immunities Act (1981) excludes the granting of immunity to heads of state who are guilty of the death or injury of people in South Africa. 

"Grace Mugabe, as the wife of a former head of state, could therefore in no way claim the diplomatic immunity to which she appealed," Afriforum stated.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    afriforum  |  npa  |  grace mugabe  |  gabriella engels
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa hits out at smaller parties while campaigning in Malema's stronghold

2019-04-16 21:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-04-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 