The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday would not comment on a report that former president Jacob Zuma's legal team had requested information on whether the late Fezeka Kuzwayo was paid by the prosecuting authority.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said Zuma's corruption case was now back in court and under way.

"They requested further particulars. The matter is before court. We are not commenting on a matter that is before court," Mfaku said.

BusinessLive reported on Monday that Zuma's legal team asked the NPA for answers about any payments to Kuzwayo, who was known previously by the pseudonym "Khwezi" during the rape trial.

Zuma was acquitted in May 2006 of the rape charge laid by Kuzwayo.

Kuzwayo died on October 7, 2016.

The request for details of payments to her was reportedly in support of the Zuma legal team's application for a permanent stay of prosecution, with one of the reasons cited being alleged "executive interference" with prosecutorial independence.

Comment from Zuma's legal team was not immediately available.

