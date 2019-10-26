NPA 'sets record straight' regarding Senzo Meyiwa murder case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Gauteng Local Division, advocate Andrew Chauke, on Saturday said he "noted with concern" allegations that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is failing to prosecute those allegedly involved or have knowledge about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.



On Friday, the family of the slain Bafana Bafana star, who was killed in a robbery five years ago, approached lobby group AfriForum for help in their pursuit of justice, News24 reported.

"We want to know why the NPA can't prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over," Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, said.

"I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested…"

READ | Senzo Meyiwa's family turns to AfriForum to help prosecute his killers

In a statement on Saturday, the NPA said: "Of grave concern is the sharing of details of ongoing investigations in the public domain as this practice is likely to jeopardise the prospects of success in investigations that may ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspect/s."

Meyiwa was shot dead during a robbery at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, in October 2014.

The family was informed that the murder investigation was completed in February and that a prosecutor was assigned to the case in May.

On Friday, Sifiso said: "The problem is with the NPA. The NPA is giving us problems."

'At a sensitive stage'

But the NPA says it has since been in contact with the family.

"As part of promoting openness to victims of crime and their families, and after several enquiries about the unsolved murder, the DPP met with the brother of the slain soccer player to explain why prosecution cannot proceed at this stage," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

"The DPP further related challenges that the prosecution has experienced with regards to the investigations conducted in this matter, including his request seeking the removal of the old investigation team as there was no cohesion between the investigating team and the investigation itself, hence the recommendation to appoint a new team that can carry the investigations forward."

The NPA said it remained committed to delivering justice and to achieve this objective, the NPA requires thoroughly investigated cases, that can pass judicial master.

"The NPA is not prepared to enrol cases with insufficient evidence, lest we be guilty of malicious prosecution and raising false hope to the family of the late Senzo Meyiwa.

"The investigations in this matter are at a sensitive stage. The NPA continues to play a guiding role and once the investigations are concluded and we are satisfied that the matter is court ready, we will not hesitate to bring the perpetrators to book," Mjonondwane said.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler