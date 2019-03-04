NPA slams 'slanderous' statement by Jason Rohde's ex-mistress

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde's former mistress' claims of dubious actions by the detectives whose investigations led to her lover's conviction have been labelled "broad, non-specific and slanderous in nature" by the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Rohde was last week sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison in the Western Cape High Court.

He received 18 years for the murder of his wife, Susan, as well as five years for defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide, three of which would run concurrently with the sentence for the murder charge.

The provincial police service hailed the work of detective sergeants Marlon Appollis and Stephen Adams in a post on its Facebook page, to which Jolene Alterskye – who had an affair with the former CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty – commented.

"These two 'officers' did nothing but lie, and acted unlawfully, raiding my home and intimidating my child without a legal search warrant. After months of broken promises I received my 'illegally' confiscated goods through whiskey pay-offs, as that is the only language they understand. These are not people we should respect nor promote so hopefully they do not get a higher rank. I do hope these detectives are not the norm and that there are good cops out there," the estate agent posted.

She later deleted the comment.

A sip of whiskey

Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Monday that her claim was vague and slanderous.

"She made a statement to the police and consulted with the State and at no stage whatsoever at the time [did she claim] that a scheme, a conspiracy or a cover-up is under way against Mr Rohde," Ntabazalila said.

During investigations, police had confiscated Alterskye's computer, cellphone and data storage equipment.

Rohde's former colleague, Brendan Miller, testified during the trial that Appollis had asked for a drink after arriving at his home to take a statement one morning.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk had spoken to Appollis who said he had seen the whisky and asked if he could have a sip, News24 previously reported.

Van Niekerk said Appollis recalled that he had the whisky after taking the statement, when they were standing and smoking on Miller's balcony around midday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Alterskye should lodge an official complaint with the Stellenbosch police management in order for the allegations in her post to be investigated.

Lat year Appollis and Adams secured convictions and lengthy sentences for Henri van Breda, who was handed three life sentences for the murders of his parents and brother, as well as Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk, who raped and murdered Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.