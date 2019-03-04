 

NPA slams 'slanderous' statement by Jason Rohde's ex-mistress

2019-03-04 19:28

Tammy Petersen

Convicted murderer Jason Rohde's former mistress' claims of dubious actions by the detectives whose investigations led to her lover's conviction have been labelled "broad, non-specific and slanderous in nature" by the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). 

Rohde was last week sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison in the Western Cape High Court.

He received 18 years for the murder of his wife, Susan, as well as five years for defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide, three of which would run concurrently with the sentence for the murder charge.

READ: Jason Rohde sentenced to effective 20 years in jail

The provincial police service hailed the work of detective sergeants Marlon Appollis and Stephen Adams in a post on its Facebook page, to which Jolene Alterskye – who had an affair with the former CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty – commented.

"These two 'officers' did nothing but lie, and acted unlawfully, raiding my home and intimidating my child without a legal search warrant. After months of broken promises I received my 'illegally' confiscated goods through whiskey pay-offs, as that is the only language they understand. These are not people we should respect nor promote so hopefully they do not get a higher rank. I do hope these detectives are not the norm and that there are good cops out there," the estate agent posted.

She later deleted the comment.

A sip of whiskey

Provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Monday that her claim was vague and slanderous.

"She made a statement to the police and consulted with the State and at no stage whatsoever at the time [did she claim] that a scheme, a conspiracy or a cover-up is under way against Mr Rohde," Ntabazalila said.

During investigations, police had confiscated Alterskye's computer, cellphone and data storage equipment.

Rohde's former colleague, Brendan Miller, testified during the trial that Appollis had asked for a drink after arriving at his home to take a statement one morning.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk had spoken to Appollis who said he had seen the whisky and asked if he could have a sip, News24 previously reported.

Van Niekerk said Appollis recalled that he had the whisky after taking the statement, when they were standing and smoking on Miller's balcony around midday.

READ: Rohde trial: Did investigating officer sip premium whisky while taking statement?

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Alterskye should lodge an official complaint with the Stellenbosch police management in order for the allegations in her post to be investigated. 

Lat year Appollis and Adams secured convictions and lengthy sentences for Henri van Breda, who was handed three life sentences for the murders of his parents and brother, as well as Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk, who raped and murdered Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.

Read more on:    npa  |  jason rohde
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Aquarium rescues ocean sunfish from Cape Town dry dock

2019-03-04 19:18

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Aquarium rescues ocean sunfish from Cape Town dry dock
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, March 2 Lottery draw 2019-03-02 22:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 