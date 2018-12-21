 

NPA still deciding whether it will charge Mbalula over Dubai trip payment

2018-12-21 13:17

Canny Maphanga

Fikile Mbalula. (Photo by Gallo Images)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not yet taken a decision on whether to prosecute former minister Fikile Mbalula over a holiday to Dubai which cost R680 000.

"We’ll establish whether it warrants a criminal investigation. If it warrants a criminal investigation, we’ll refer it to the Hawks to open a criminal docket and investigate it," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told Eyewitness News on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report which found that a trip Mbalula had taken to Dubai in 2017, when he was still a minister, was partly paid for by Sedgars Sports, a company which had business deals with South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), creating a conflict of interest.

Mkhwebane also found that Mbalula violated the Constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Code.

She established that there was no loan agreement between Mbalula and Yusuf Dockrat, a Sedgars director, as the ANC politician claimed when it was revealed that Dockrat had paid a portion of the travel costs.

Mbalula escaped executive censure as he is no longer a minister.

Lobby group AfriForum, which first wrote to the Public Protector on October 9, 2017, to investigate a payment of R300 000 by Sedgars for Mbalula's trip, says that it will privately prosecute him if the NPA fails to do so.

"AfriForum will monitor the process and should the NPA fail to do their job and not prosecute of their own accord, advocate Gerrie Nel and our private prosecution unit will privately prosecute Mbalula to ensure that justice prevails," head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit Monique Taute said in a statement on Wednesday.

