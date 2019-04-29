 

NPA team to review high-profile IPID cases

2019-04-29 21:44

Kamva Somdyala

Shamila Batohi . (The Presidency)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has agreed to appoint a team of prosecutors to review high-profile police watchdog cases.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) acting executive director, Victor Senna, and his management team met NPA head Shamila Batohi last week in an effort to enhance the relationship between the two institutions.

Delays in the prosecution of IPID cases, particularly high-profile cases was top of the agenda at the meeting. Senna also raised concerns about how the NPA handled some IPID cases prior to Batohi's appointment.

"The IPID felt that there was bias and in some cases, decisions not to prosecute did not make sense at all," IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

The two institutions further committed themselves to work together to fight crime and corruption and ensure speedy prosecution of cases, regardless of who is involved.

"I am pleased that in line with the resolution of the meeting, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) will appoint a team of prosecutors to review all IPID high-profile cases and advise the NDPP on a way forward," said Senna.

The meeting also resolved that the NPA would implement measures to ensure that prosecutors work closely with IPID in ensuring the speedy prosecution of cases.

Both parties agreed on the need to work together in ensuring that those within the police's ranks, who are charged with wrongdoing, are brought to book without fear or favour.

