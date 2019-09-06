NPA to prosecute EFF's Malema and Ndlozi over alleged cop assault

The National Prosecuting Authority is set to prosecute Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema as well as party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, according to AfriForum.

The lobby group's head, Advocate Gerrie Nel, said in a statement that the NPA informed them of the decision on Friday.

The prosecution relates to the alleged assault of a police colonel in April 2018.

Malema and Ndlozi allegedly assaulted a policeman during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The incident was caught on CCTV and the officer subsequently opened a case against the two.

In July, AfriForum announced that they would approach the court with a mandamus application which would compel the NPA to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema, as well as two other cases against him.

"Although we welcome the NPA’s decision to prosecute, it is regrettable that AfriForum had to put so much pressure on them simply to fulfil their constitutional duty. We will carefully monitor the case to ensure that the complainant gets justice," Nel said in the statement.

AfriForum charged that due to their continuous pressure and inquiries into the case, action had been taken by the police.

The NPA has since confirmed this through its spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, who said the decision has been communicated to those involved.

Ndlozi has indicated that he would comment at a later stage.

More to follow.