Former Western Cape ANC leader Marius Fransman will face the full might of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), a spokesperson has confirmed.

Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told News24 on Saturday that Fransman faces two charges of crimen injuria and sexual assault. The complainant, Louisa Wynand, had asked the police to investigate a case of sexual assault in January 2016 while the ANC was holding birthday celebrations in the North West. The NPA is currently in talks with its provincial branches to centralise the case, as some of the incidents allegedly also took place in the North West and Western Cape, Shuping said. Both Fransman and Wynand, were notified of the decision on Friday.

Following the incident in 2016, the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee eventually announced it had found Fransman guilty on two counts of misconduct after a protracted disciplinary process, which had also gone to court.

Fransman had denied the accusations.

The ANC suspended his membership for five years.

Wynand's spokesperson Gavin Prins told Sowetan Live she was relieved that the NPA chose to prosecute. Wynand was hoping to move on with her life, Prins said.

Attempts to reach Fransman's personal assistant Vanessa Le Roux on Saturday were unsuccessful.