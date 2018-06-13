NPA to prosecute Ntlemeza's daughter over death threat phone call

The National Prosecuting Authority will charge the daughter of former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza with crimen injuria and intimidation for alleged death threats she issued to a cop who had opened charges against her father.

The charges stem from recorded telephone calls between Anele Ntlemeza and Captain Boitumelo Ramahlaha in May 2017, during which she apparently threatened to kill him and accused him of "terrorising" her family.

In a letter dated June 11, 2018 addressed to Ramahlaha, that News24 has seen, the acting director of public prosecutions in Pretoria, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi confirmed the decision.

A senior NPA source has confirmed the authenticity of the letter in News24's possession.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng NPA Phindi Mjonondwane meanwhile, could not confirm the prosecution, citing a procedural issue in actually informing Anele of the decision.

Anele did not respond to requests for comment sent on Tuesday.

Last year, News24 published the phone calls, which were made shortly after Ntlemeza lost a North Gauteng High Court bid to interdict former police minister Fikile Mbalula against removing him.

LISTEN- Anele Ntlemeza allegedly threatens to kill suspended police officer Boitulemo Ramahlaha

The matter was struck from the roll.

News24 reported that Ramahlaha had opened cases against the disgraced former Hawks boss for corruption and defeating the ends of justice, alleging that a docket he opened against a Limpopo police officer went missing.

Ntlemeza has denied the allegations.

But a few months after the dockets were opened against Ntlemeza, Ramahlaha was suspended.

According to forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan this was after stories about the dockets on Ntlemeza had appeared in the media, and Ramahlaha was accused of leaking the information.

But O'Sullivan claimed at the time that he had been the source.

"I am guilty as charged for exposing these corrupt cops to the media. I fully admit I leaked the story on Ramahlaha opening a docket on Ntlemeza to the media."Ramahlaha will be reinstated by SAPS, News24 understands. When contacted on Tuesday, Ramahlaha declined to comment, citing police policy that he is not allowed to communicate with the media.

O'Sullivan, who assisted Ramahlaha in opening the docket against Ntlemeza, on Tuesday welcomed the NPA's decision - but said they should be charging Anele's father.

"The decision now is kind of a tipping point. But the real person they should be charging is Ntlemeza. She doesn't really matter in the grander scheme of things - it's good that they are charging her, but she is the sacrificial lamb, the scapegoat," he said.

O'Sullivan has been outspoken in his criticism of Ntlemeza in the past, and repeatedly called for his removal from office during his tenure.

'I will go as far as killing you'

In the phone calls, Anele, who is also believed to be a police officer, can be heard telling Ramahlaha that she will come after him.

"Stop messing around with my family or I will come after you with everything I've got. I will go as far as killing you," she allegedly said, according to the recording - adding that she knows where Ramahlaha lives.

In a subsequent call she also said that she and her family were "roaming the streets of Pretoria" looking for him.

Ramahlaha asks: "Are you willing to kill me for Ntlemeza?"

Anele responds: "You think you are clever? You psychotic motherf*****. You need a psychiatric evaluation. If I ever hear you contact or insult my sister, you are dead. I will kill you. Call her now and it will be your last day."

Ramahlaha responds: "Anele Ntlemeza, your father loses a court battle and you call me. You are threatening to kill me. Don't kill me, I am not the judge."

She encouraged him to "take this to the media" as she "wants to be famous".

When News24 contacted Anele previously, she slammed the phone down when asked to confirm if she is also a police officer.

Subsequently, a LinkedIn page has appeared under her name that claims she is a crime intelligence cluster coordinator for the SAPS, based in Polokwane.

