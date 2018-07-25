 

NPA turns down representations by French arms deal company Thint in Zuma corruption case

2018-07-25 12:44

Jeanette Chabalala

NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has turned down representations by French arms company Thint (Thales) in the corruption case involving former president Jacob Zuma.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that they had written a letter to Thint.

"We believe there are reasonable prospects of [a] successful prosecution," Mfaku said.

Zuma is expected to appear in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

He faces charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering while Thint faces charges of corruption and fraud.

The case involves 783 questionable payments to Zuma allegedly received from the company in connection with the arms deal.

In 1997, Thales won a R2.6bn stake in South Africa's R60bn arms acquisition programme to supply combat systems for four frigates procured by the navy.

More to follow.

