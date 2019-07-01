NPA wants police to verify 'death' of Siam Lee murder accused

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the police to verify the death of Philani Ntuli, the accused in the murder of Durban sex worker Siam Lee.

"The alleged death of [Ntuli] is being verified by SA Police Service at the request of the NPA," spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Monday.

Kara said the matter would remain on the roll. It had previously been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on July 29.

"In the event of the accused's death being confirmed, the matter will be struck off the roll accordingly," she added.

The Sunday Times reported this week that sources close to the investigation were not convinced that the body found was that of Ntuli, and that he may have faked his death.

His family would be burying the body in Sobantu, near Pietermaritzburg, the report said.

Ntuli's lawyer Reial Mahabeer previously confirmed his client's death on June 21. Mahabeer said that Ntuli's uncle had confirmed to him that he had died due to skin cancer.

Ntuli faced a string of charges related to 19-year-old Lee's murder, as well as others relating to his ex-fiancé.

He was arrested after Lee's body was discovered in a sugarcane field in New Hanover, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, in January 2018.

He was granted R40 000 bail while his trial continued in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

The State opposed Ntuli's bail bid and argued that there was public outrage in the matter.

Previously, during the bail application process, Magistrate Mohamed Motala criticised police and the private investigators who had arrested Ntuli.

He said they had not followed constitutional procedures during the arrest.