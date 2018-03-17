NPA's decision to prosecute Zuma victory for the poor - Saftu

Cape Town – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the National Prosecution Authority’s decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that Zuma would have to face the music.

"At long last, the tide has turned against a political leader who bankrupted the nation through his systematic looting of the country to enrich himself, his family and his cronies at the expense of the people, especially workers and the poor," said Saftu spokesperson Patrick Craven.

"While Zuma, the Guptas and company amassed millions of rands, the poor faced soaring unemployment, deepening poverty and obscene level of inequality."

Saftu said it viewed the NDPP’s decision as a victory for unions, social movements and ordinary citizens who have been demanding action against Zuma.

"They had to fight the African National Congress, its office bearers, NEC, parliamentary caucus, and its then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, who all for years defeated every attempt to bring Zuma to justice and put a stop to the plundering of the country, and, with a few honourable exceptions, did not lift a finger to condemn the looters," said Craven.

There was also a call for the prosecution of those not only in the public sector, but also those in the private sector who benefitted from the arms deal.

"Saftu remains convinced that corruption not only a crime by a limited number of individuals, but an inherent feature of monopoly capitalism, the very system, which has made the new president a multi-billionaire," he said.

Craven said that the biggest test for Ramaphosa is whether he is ready to tackle corruption, tax evasion, illicit transfer of funds into tax havens by corrupt global capitalist corporations.

READ: Zuma likely to challenge NDPP’s decision to prosecute