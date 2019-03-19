NSPCA welcomes arrest of suspects in connection with cheetahs' capture

The National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) says it is appalled to hear that two cheetahs in the North West were illegally captured, resulting in one of them dying.

This after police arrested two suspects for being in illegally in possession of the animals.

One cheetah was found alive while the other had died.

"It is alleged that the cheetahs were hunted by the suspects, using dogs and horses. The live cheetah was in a poor condition and was removed and taken to a renowned wildlife veterinarian for treatment and rehabilitation," the council said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

It said the NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit was currently assisting the police with cruelty charges against the accused in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962.

"We are appalled by the senseless actions of these men. Cheetahs are incredible animals that are at risk of extinction. We are relieved that the live cheetah is on the road to recovery, however, it should never have been compromised in the first place. Our wildlife belongs in the wild, left to live their lives out in the way nature intended - peacefully" said NSPCA's inspector Douglas Wolhuter.

Cheetahs are listed as a CITES Appendix I species, meaning it is threatened with extinction, the NSPCA added.



"Cheetahs are listed as a threatened or protected species (TOPS). Their indiscriminate capture from the wild leading to the death of one cheetah only further depletes their numbers, and if North West Nature Conservation authorities (NWDEA) had not intervened, the remaining cheetah would've been condemned to a life in captivity or slaughtered for its body parts."

The NSPCA has commended the NWDEA for their actions as well as the police for arresting the suspects and charging them in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

