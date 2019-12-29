 

NSRI rescues various capsized boats over the weekend

2019-12-29 18:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has responded to multiple incidents of capsized boats in various locations this past weekend.

On Saturday, NSRI crew in Plettenberg Bay responded to a report from an eyewitness just after 09:00 that a Trans Agulhas competitor boat had capsized off-shore of Robberg Point.

On arrival, two males were rescued and transported to the sea rescue station before one of them was taken to hospital, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. 

The boat was put in upright position and towed to sea rescue station.

At around the same time, NSRI  in Port Alfred launched the sea rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha and Lotto Challenger following reports of 16 foot Catamaran power boat that was capsized off-shore of Port Alfred.

Lambinon said upon arrival on the scene a man was found clinging on to the upturned hull and it was reported that two other men were trapped in the cabin below water.

The three men, one from Port Alfred and other two from Kimberley were rescued and brought to shore; and required no further medical assistance after being checked by Guardmed ambulance services paramedics.

Lambinon said the boat was too water logged to right or recover and was anchored for salvage that would be arranged by its owners.

Before the two incidents, NSRI had earlier, at around 06:56 responded to a report of a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) that was capsized in the Kowie River Mouth.  The boat had a male and female onboard.

"We launched the sea rescue craft Lotto Challenger and Rescue 11 Alpha and our sea rescue vehicle responded and a male and a female, from Queenstown, were rescued onto sea rescue craft and their boat was righted and towed to the small boat harbour and recovered," said Lambinon.

Meanwhile at about 16:44, NSRI Knysna duty crew responded to reports of a drowning in Buffalo Bay.

When the crew arrived on scene it found that three people had experienced difficulty on the surf were already on shore receiving medical care from Western Cape Emergency Management Services.

The trio was transported to hospital in stable conditions.

