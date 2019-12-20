 

NSRI: Warning issued for rough seas in Knysna

2019-12-20 17:42

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public not to swim at beaches between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield in Knysna, following a warning issued by the Knysna Municipality.

"The NSRI is appealing to the public to take heed and exercise caution between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield, including Wilderness Beach which has been closed by the municipality," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

"Municipal lifeguards deployed to the beach are advising bathers not to bathe [or] go swimming due to rough sea conditions that are currently being experienced from Friday afternoon in that vicinity."

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the South African Weather Service also warned of rough sea conditions.

"The NSRI is appealing to the public and bathers to exercise caution and obey public safety alerts and not swim at beaches between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield on the George, Wilderness and Sedgefield coastline - Victoria Bay Beach is open and lifeguards are on duty," Lambinon said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  knysna  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Little gang shooting victim, 8, says she will one day catch gunman herself

2019-12-20 17:30

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Somerset West 09:52 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players just got R200k richer 2019-12-19 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 