Number of Gauteng schools vandalised, robbed since lockdown has spiked to 55

Soshanguve High School has been badly damaged by a fire on the premises on Wednesday, 8 April 2020. (Photo Supplied: Steve Mabona)

At least 15 more schools in Gauteng have been burgled in the past few days, the Gauteng Department of Education announced on Sunday.

Of these, five schools are located in Soweto.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was perturbed by the sky-rocketing number of burglaries experienced in Gauteng schools during the lockdown period. The latest incidents were reported to have occurred between 9 and 11 April.

The schools are Harmony Primary, Lenasia; Eersterust Secondary, Eersterust; Matseke Primary, Atteridgeville; Jordan Secondary, Evaton; Jabulani Technical, Soweto; Thomas Nhlapho Primary, Meyerton; Moqhaka Secondary School, Sebokeng; Kwa-Ntsikana Secondary School, Soweto; Klipvalley Primary School, Soweto; Lufhereng Secondary, Soweto; Mbuyisa Makhubu Primary School. Soweto; Ivory Park Secondary, Ivory Park; Mahube Valley Primary, Mahube Valley; Sehopotso Secondary, Sebokeng; and Princess Primary, Roodepoort.

This brings the total number of schools vandalised or broken into since the start of the nationwide lockdown to 55.

Valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries were stolen during the burglaries, the department said in a statement.

"It seems that these criminals are not bothered and they don't have a sense on the damage they are causing to the future of our children and our country because, without education, we are doomed, the future is bleak. Indeed the coarseness behaviour of these criminals is annoying and they must be apprehended and face the law," Lesufi said.

Lesufi reiterated his earlier plea for the protection of the province's schools.

"The community is encouraged to always report criminal activities in their areas to the law enforcement agencies for a swift response," Lesufi said.

News24 earlier reported that at least four schools had been burnt down in Soshanguve in Tshwane since the lockdown.

On Thursday, it was reported that two suspects had been arrested for their alleged role in a spate of attacks on schools in Gauteng since the beginning of the 2020 academic year.