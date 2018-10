What To Read Next

The number of injured commuters involved in a train crash at a station in Kempton Park increased to over 300.

The passenger train accident, which left 320 commuters injured on Thursday evening, occurred when one train rear-ended another train that was faulty and stationary at Van Riebeeck Park Station in Kempton Park.

Gauteng Metrorail Spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng confirmed in a statement that 32 of the 320 injured commuters suffered serious but not critical injuries. No fatalities were recorded.

"The Metrorail train crews of both sets are also getting medical attention," said Mofokeng.

"The injured commuters were taken for medical attention at various hospitals, including Tembisa, Kalafong, Zamokuhle, Arwyp, Tambo Memorial, Linksfield, Bertha Gxowa and Milpark Hospitals."

Mofokeng said there would be an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa would be working closely with other authorities.

"Metrorail technical teams will be working around the clock to recover the site. The cost of the accident is still unknown at this stage."

"Metrorail would like thank commuters for their support and understanding during this difficult time and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused," Mofokeng concluded.

