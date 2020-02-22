 

Nurse arrested after allegedly posing as lawyer, defrauding patient

2020-02-22 16:27

Nicole McCain

Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Limpopo nurse has appeared in court on charges of fraud, after allegedly posing as a lawyer and offering to assist a patient injured in a car accident.

Azwihangwisi Ramukhadi allegedly defrauded a 38-year-old accident victim of R15 000.

The nurse allegedly requested the contact details of the victim who was admitted to hospital after a car crash, August last year.

READ | Nurses suspended after pregnant woman turned away from KwaZulu-Natal clinic, gives birth in taxi

After the patient was discharged, the nurse allegedly made contact and posed as a lawyer offering to assist with a claim from the Road Accident Fund.

The suspect then requested the victim pay a deposit of R1 500.

"Several months later, the victim [followed up] on the case but the suspect requested for more money. The victim became suspicious and contacted the police," says police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The 46-year-old nurse, employed Donald Frazer Hospital, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Friday after a case was opened on Thursday.

"Police urge all community members who may have fallen victims of similar scam to come forward and report the matter or contact the Crime stop number 0860010111," added Mojapelo.

Read more on:    donald frazer hospital  |  polokwane  |  corruption  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kanya Cekeshe: I have no regrets of joining powerful Fees Must Fall movement

2020-02-22 15:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags a whopping R400K 2020-02-21 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 