 

Nurse found in pool of blood, social worker hanging from roof

2020-01-03 18:12

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

The police have opened a murder inquest following the deaths of a Limpopo nurse and social worker.

The body of the 30-year-old nurse was found "lying in a pool of blood", while her partner was found hanging from a rafter in their house in Mahlasedi village on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bodies were discovered by a neighbour at around 14:30.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was stabbed several times. The blood-stained murder weapon was found lying next to her body.

"The inquest investigations regarding the other deceased, who was found hanging from the rafters, are unfolding to determine the cause of death."

Mojapelo said while the motive was unknown at this stage, domestic violence could not be ruled out.

"People are advised to seek professional assistance when faced with domestic or relationship challenges and desist from resorting to violence."

polokwane  |  murder  |  crime
