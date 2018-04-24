 

Nurses explain lack of injury in trial of alleged Limpopo serial rapist

2018-04-24 08:09

Chester Makana, Correspondent

David Mamvura is on trial in the High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Two nurses have told the Limpopo High Court that a lack of genital bruising did not indicate that someone was not raped.

The nurses were testifying in the trial of alleged serial rapist David Mamvura, who faces 40 counts of rape as well as housebreaking-related charges.

It is alleged that Mamvura, a Zimbabwean, broke into the homes of his victims while they were asleep.

Armed with a screwdriver and a knife, he allegedly ordered the women to undress before raping them.

In court on Monday, forensic nurse Cecelia Maponya, told the court that one of three women Mamvura had allegedly raped sustained genital bruising, but two others did not.

Vaginal bruising

However, she added: "[A] lack of [bruising] on [the vagina] does not mean she was not raped."

She told the court that she was at work in August 2012 when police brought a rape complainant in to Seshego Hospital.

She told the court that the woman had been assaulted.

"She was raped at her home and struck with a hammer and suffered a nearly 2cm injury on the head. My conclusion upon examination was that she was raped and I retrieved DNA."

She said the other complainant had no visible injuries on her body. However, she had vaginal bruising as a result of sexual assault.

A second nurse, Bassy Rampele, who is attached to Seshego Hospital, also examined a complainant.

"The victim was stabbed and her neck was swollen. She was sexually assaulted but there were no bruises on her [genitals]. But that does not mean she was not raped," she told court.

Two police officers testified that evidence retrieved from the victims was taken to the forensic laboratory in Pretoria. Mamvura has allegedly been linked to the cases through DNA.

Mamvura is representing himself after he rejected an offer to apply for Legal Aid.

Complainants earlier told court that they were allegedly forced to surrender to Mamvura's demands. They said they were scared of the accused and added that he had a knife and screwdriver.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

