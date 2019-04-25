 

Nxasana says Mokgoro report vindicates the NPA

2019-04-25 18:31

Pelane Phakgadi

Mxolisi Nxasana (File, City Press)

Mxolisi Nxasana (File, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"It’s not about me, it’s about the institution. It’s the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) that has been vindicated," said former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana on Thursday.

He was reacting to the leaked Mokgoro report in which retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro recommended to the president that Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nongcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi be released from their duties.

Mokgoro chaired an inquiry which began earlier this year into the pair's fitness to hold office, and found that they were neither fit nor proper to hold their respective positions.

Mokgoro handed her report to president Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of April, News24 reported.

READ: Mokgoro inquiry: 10 damning findings against Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi

Nxasana previously complained about Jiba and Mrwebi when he wrote to Justice Minister Michael Masutha, claiming the duo had not been cooperative since he assumed office in 2013.

He alleged that he requested reports from Jiba and Mrwebi on the corruption matter of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. According to Nxasana, Jiba ignored his request.

ANALYSIS: Understand Mokgoro's report into Jiba, Mrwebi

Jiba and Mrwebi were suspended in October 2018 after Ramaphosa announced his decision to institute an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

Nxasana said that he "was advised and took the decision from my family not to get involved in NPA things, not to comment, and I also opted not to participate in the commission". 

Declining to comment further, he said his "family has suffered a lot already" and that he didn’t want to put them through any more hardship.

Read more on:    npa  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  mxolisi nxasana  |  lawrence mrwebi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA hails nation's maths teacher William Smith after national order honour

42 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R400 000 goes to one lucky Daily Lotto player 2019-04-24 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 