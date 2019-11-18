Nyanga police nab four suspects for rape, house robbery and hijacking

Nyanga police in the Western Cape nabbed four suspects for different incidents including rape, house robbery and hijacking a vehicle on Sunday.



The suspects, aged between 18 and 32, were arrested after residents alerted the police.

"In the first incident, the complainant reported to the police that he was on his way to attend to a request when he was blocked by an Avanza vehicle occupied by four armed unknown men who demanded his car keys and stuffed him in the boot of the vehicle. They later dropped him off at Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm and took his vehicle," spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said in a statement on Monday.

Investigations subsequently led the police to an 18-year-old suspect who was arrested for the possession of stolen property.

In addition, the police also nabbed a 31-year-old suspect in connection with a rape and house robbery incident that occurred in Browns Farm on Saturday.

"The complainant alleges that they were awoken by the unknown men who pretended as if they were looking for someone. They kicked the door [down and] forcefully entered the shack and said they wanted stokvel money.

"The suspects took the couple's two cellphones and thereafter raped the woman who was present on the premises," Malo said.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the police arrested two suspects, aged 31 and 32, after they raped a female victim while she was walking on Bristol Road in Browns Farm.

"It is alleged that four suspects dragged the victim into a shack and repeatedly raped her. Our members are following up all possible leads in an effort to arrest two other suspects who are still at large," Malo said.

All four suspects are expected to appear in various magistrate's courts soon.